National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Position Lifted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. National HealthCare comprises 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.23% of National HealthCare worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 143.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHC opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $61.98 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

