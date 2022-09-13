National Storage Affiliates Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 176.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

NSA opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

