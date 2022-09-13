Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Natus Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 94,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

