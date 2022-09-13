Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Price Performance

About Nautilus

Shares of NLS opened at $2.09 on Friday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Articles

