Navcoin Price Hits $0.0378 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $14,418.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000873 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,406,763 coins. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

