Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:NM opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at $328,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 397.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 82,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.