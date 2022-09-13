Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Navios Maritime Stock Down 6.5 %
NYSE:NM opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.69.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
