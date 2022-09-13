Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NM. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
NM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
