Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NM. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

NM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 78.6% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Featured Stories

