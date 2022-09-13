Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NM. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Navios Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $6.69.

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

