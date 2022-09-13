Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Critical Analysis

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% NVIDIA 26.03% 36.83% 21.35%

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 30.34 -$152.68 million ($0.93) -6.16 NVIDIA $26.91 billion 13.42 $9.75 billion $3.05 47.56

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 NVIDIA 0 10 24 1 2.74

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.40%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $217.26, indicating a potential upside of 49.79%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Navitas Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

