NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $562.27 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $562.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00022292 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00094707 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00069278 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032769 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007646 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008955 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 782,283,513 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars.
