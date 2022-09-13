Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.29. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of Neonode worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

