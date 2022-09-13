Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $6.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $212,401 over the last three months. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 779,353 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 242.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 519,594 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

