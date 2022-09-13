Nerva (XNV) Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Nerva (XNV) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $106,173.76 and approximately $51.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00798267 BTC.
Nerva Coin Profile
Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nerva
