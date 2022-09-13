NerveNetwork (NVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $83,293.00

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $83,293.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00814724 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00168220 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NVT uses the hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem.For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains.Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT).Proof of Credit (PoC) is a special PoS protocol where the credit is a special kind of stake quantifying whether the node's activity is beneficial to the system. Any nodes cannot change their credits arbitrarily.”

