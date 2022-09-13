NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $89.58 million and $3.77 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol launched on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

