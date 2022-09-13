Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

NTOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

NTOIY stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

