Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up approximately 2.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $116,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 7.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 7.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé Price Performance

Nestlé Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

