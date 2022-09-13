Netrum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $22,330.60 and $12.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.
Netrum Profile
Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netrum Coin Trading
