Netrum Trading 30.4% Lower This Week (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $24,731.77 and $13.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,573.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.
About Netrum
Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netrum Coin Trading
