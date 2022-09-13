New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 59.15%.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.