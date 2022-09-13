New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price Performance

Shares of NEN stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

