New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

NFE stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.