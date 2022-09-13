New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.51.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $553.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,377,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 371,581 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 31.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 965,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 231,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.