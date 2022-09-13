Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 656,367 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.30% of Newmont worth $186,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.