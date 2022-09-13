Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.23.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 189,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,264,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

