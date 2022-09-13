Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $4.61 Million

Newton (NEW) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $1.25 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00761638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

