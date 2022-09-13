NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $606,180.21 and $757.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00297258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00027345 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.net. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining.Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

