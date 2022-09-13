Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $17,275,000. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $198.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

