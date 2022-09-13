NextDAO (NAX) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $580,070.27 and $178,375.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,393.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00813839 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,430,595,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,390,363,553 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.