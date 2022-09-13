NFTLootBox Price Hits $40.50 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00805104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NFTLootBox is www.nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

