NFTPad (NFTPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,209.00

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. NFTPad has a market capitalization of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.

NFTPad Coin Profile

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.

Buying and Selling NFTPad

