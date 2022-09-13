NFTX Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.22 or 0.00144407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 0% lower against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $12.18 million and $50,983.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTX’s official website is nftx.org/#.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. Discord | GitHub “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

