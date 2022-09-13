Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.05 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $3,503.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00075523 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

