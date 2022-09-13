Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $176,843.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018659 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,348,326,571 coins and its circulating supply is 9,781,326,571 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

