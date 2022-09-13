NitroEX One Day Volume Tops $33,918.00 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One NitroEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NitroEX has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. NitroEX has a total market cap of $647,554.17 and $33,918.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NitroEX Coin Profile

NitroEX’s genesis date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io.

NitroEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

