Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.20.

NDSN stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.68. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

