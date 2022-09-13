Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Cowen decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 688,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 406,670 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

