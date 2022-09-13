Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $49.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPIFF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NPIFF opened at $34.71 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

