Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03), with a volume of 185,932 shares changing hands.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
