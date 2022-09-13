NOV Inc. (NOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

NOV has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NOV

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.