Novacoin Achieves Market Cap of $42,847.29 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $42,847.29 and approximately $89.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.