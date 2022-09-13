Novo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.67 Million (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Novo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.
Novo Coin Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Novo’s official website is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
