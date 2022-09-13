NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $252,691. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 0.79. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $132.38.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

