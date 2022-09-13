Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $10.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

Several research firms recently commented on NU. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get NU alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at $795,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. NU has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.