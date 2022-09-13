NuCypher Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.38 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $120.89 million and approximately $18.38 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is www.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

