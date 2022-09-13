NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 383,808 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $720,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVDA stock opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

