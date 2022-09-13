NXM (NXM) One Day Volume Tops $16,946.00

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $52.47 or 0.00257425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $345.93 million and $16,946.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005444 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00075869 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,831 coins and its circulating supply is 6,593,077 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.