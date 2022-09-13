NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend by an average of 65.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

