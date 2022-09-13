Observer 24 Hour Volume Hits $183,181.00 (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Observer has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $183,181.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075764 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.