ODIN PROTOCOL One Day Volume Reaches $11,639.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $11,639.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 4,316.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00813839 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015139 BTC.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading
